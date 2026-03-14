Business owners rejoice: Cebu City speeds up permit renewals

BUSINESS owners in Cebu City can look forward to a faster, stress-free renewal process thanks to a new directive from the city government. Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the city to follow the "Ease of Doing Business" law, cutting down on the red tape that often delays permit approvals.

A 3-day deadline for fire safety

The biggest change involves the Fire Safety Inspection Certificate (FSIC), which is a required document for renewing a business permit. Under the new rules, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) now has a strict three-day deadline to submit their reports to the city.

The BFP must provide either the certificates or a "negative list" of businesses that have safety issues. If a business isn't on that negative list, they are considered safe and can move forward with their renewal immediately.

No more waiting in limbo

To prevent businesses from getting stuck in long lines or waiting weeks for paperwork, the city has added a safety net:

* Automatic Approval: If the BFP fails to submit the list within three days, the business is "deemed" to have a temporary fire certificate.

* Permit Release: This allows the city to release the business permit automatically so the shop or office can keep operating without a hitch.

The BFP can still check for violations later, but they can no longer hold up the entire renewal process.

Cutting costs and paperwork

This move follows other recent efforts to make life easier for local taxpayers. Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña recently removed the requirement for notarized forms and sworn statements for temporary permits.

Osmeña noted that these extra steps were not actually required by law and only added unnecessary expenses for small business owners. As long as taxes and fees are paid, the city wants to get those permits into the hands of owners as fast as possible.

Why this matters for Cebu

This directive is all about efficiency and making Cebu City a friendlier place to do business. By simplifying the rules and setting hard deadlines for government offices, the city is helping local shops, restaurants, and services focus on growing their business instead of chasing paperwork.

It’s a win for the local economy and a major step toward a more digital-friendly, modern government service. (CAV)