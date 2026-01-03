Business permit processing opens on Jan. 5.

BUSINESS permit processing in Lapu-Lapu City will start on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, following the official opening of applications and renewals.

The City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) announced on Friday, Jan. 2, that it will process new business applications, renewals of business permits, delivery permit applications and the issuance of delivery stickers at the Hoopsdome in Barangay Gun-ob.

The processing schedule is set from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, until Jan. 20.

The CTO reminded business owners and applicants to ensure timely submission of complete application requirements to prevent penalties and processing delays.

“All business owners and applicants are advised to prepare the necessary requirements and process their applications within the given period to avoid penalties and inconvenience,” said the CTO.

According to the City Government’s official website, new applications must have a filled up Unified Application Form, DTI/SEC/CDA Registration, occupancy permit (if lessor), contract of lease (if renting or leasing) and Community Tax Certificate. / DPC