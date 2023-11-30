Business trailblazers honored at CCCI’s Grand Chamber Awards

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) recognized exemplary individuals for their contributions to Cebu’s business community as it held its annual Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Wednesday evening, November 29, 2023, at Marco Polo Hotel.

CCCI president Charles Kenneth Co said the Grand Chamber Awards has become CCCI's tradition in recognizing outstanding individuals, families, institutions and business leaders who have helped shape the dynamic economic landscape of Cebu.

The 2023 Grand Chamber Awards bestowed six highly esteemed and coveted awards, namely, the Entrepreneur of the Year, Socially Responsible Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, MSME of the Year, Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year, and Technopreneur of the Year.

The most prestigious awards, the Entrepreneur of the Year, went to Ray Go Manisaga, CEO of AppleOne Properties Inc.

Pio Castillo Jr., CEO of International Pharmaceuticals Inc., grabbed the Socially Responsible Entrepreneur, while Shannen Keisha, president of Mezzo Hotel, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The MSME of the Year award went to Jennifer Ong, CEO of Cebu Cardinal Bakeshop; Philip Señora VII was named Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year; and the Technopreneur of the Year award was given to Gerald Yuvallos, CEO of Atox Business Solutions.

Special recognition for government line agencies included the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Information Communication and Technology (DICT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), AFOS Foundation for Entrepreneural Development Cooperation, and USAid Speed. (EHP)