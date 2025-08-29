8th Geeks on a Beach: Building a resilient future with technology

GEEKS on a Beach (GOAB), the Philippines’ leading international tech and startup conference, returns on October 1-3, 2025, at JPark Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

GOAB brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy leaders for a bold conversation on how technology and collaboration can shape a more resilient future.

Since its launch in 2013, GOAB has become a flagship gathering for the Philippine startup ecosystem, drawing participants from across Asia, Silicon Valley, and beyond.

The conference is a proven platform that supports tech startups by connecting founders with mentors and investors. It also serves as a hub where professionals find projects, companies find solutions, and teams learn the latest strategies.

At GOAB, partnerships are formed, deals get done, and opportunities are created for everyone.

“Over the past eight years, GOAB has grown into a catalyst for collaborations, investments, and game-changing ideas,” said Tina Amper, GOAB’s lead organizer.

“We’re back this October to build boldly on the momentum we’ve achieved for Philippine innovation. Given the global disruptions and the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it’s more crucial than ever for our community to come together, tackle these challenges head-on, and strategically refocus, rebuild, and renew.

If you want to see where the future of startups and technology is being built, you’ll find it at GOAB.”

Exciting Highlights of GOAB 8

Beyond the annual conference, organizers are launching the “GOAB Beach Club,” a collaborative membership platform for corporate partners to partake in GOAB’s unique mix of thought leadership, serendipitous encounters, and collaborative energy all year round.

“The GOAB magic isn’t just a once-a-year event. It’s now a year-round movement through the GOAB Beach Club, inviting more partners to shape the future of innovation with us,” said Cebu-based GOAB co-founding organizer and Symph CEO Dave Overton.

This year’s GOAB also introduces Startup Demos, complementing the signature lightning pitches that have led to life-changing opportunities for founders. Through the years, several Filipino startups pitched and caught the eye of international tech companies and investors.

“GOAB has always been a launchpad for founders, and with Startup Demos this year, we’re giving even more entrepreneurs the chance to turn their ideas into partnerships, opportunities, and real growth,” said Overton.

Companies seeking to navigate the fast-changing AI landscape can, meanwhile, attend exclusive masterclasses designed for teams across functions – from business and marketing to engineering.

With special group rates for teams of four, participants can dive into practical applications of AI, including: GenAI for Startups and Tech Enthusiasts (Beginner Friendly), AI for Tech Teams, and Advanced AI for Developers, Product, and Business Teams.

At the main conference, Tim Santos will present an overview of AI adoption in the Philippines based on the results of the PhilippineAIReport.com and share strategies for executives and founders to integrate AI while maximizing human talent.

Government and Ecosystem Support

GOAB is organized by the non-profit group geeksPH with its founding government partner the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), This year’s GOAB is sponsored by Austrian Business Agency; Kickstart Ventures, the Philippines’ largest corporate venture capital firm; 917 Ventures, one of the leading venture builders in Southeast Asia; Sinigang Valley Association, Makati’s tech startup powerhouse network which includes Foxmont Capital Partners, Kaya Founders, AHG Labs, and Paymongo; Apollo Technologies Inc., DOHE, the global champion of EdTech startups; Megaworld; Bamboo Ventures; CanTicket; PwCPH; Bullet Day Consulting; Remotify; Shoppable; Unisol; Uy Masuy; and The Sun People.

GOAB’s community partners are QBO Innovation Hub, Ideaspace Ventures, The Company PH, JEG Tower, DEVCON PH, UXPH, and The Gud Marketing. GOAB 8 is also supported by key government agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), DOST-PCIEERD, DOST Region 7, in addition to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 7, in addition to the DICT’s foundational support. A special Region 7 panel will feature representatives from these agencies, showcasing how collaborative programs such as StartupIsland.ph and shared initiatives are driving Central Visayas toward becoming a powerhouse hub for startups, technology, and innovation.

GOAB 8 will once again host a dynamic roster of local and international experts, founders, and investors, including Jojo Flores, co-founder of Plug and Play Tech Center; Franco Varona and Catrina Magsadia, Foxmont Capital Partners; Audra Pakalnyte, First Move Partner; Hester Spiegel-van den Steenhoven, co-founder of Epic Angels; Mohan Belani, CEO & co-founder of e27 Singapore; Crystal Lee Gonzalez, CEO & co-founder of Noneaway Philippines; Josef Werker, co-founder & CEO of Humble Sustainability Philippines; and a growing lineup of international investors and Philippine founders.

“At GOAB, we’ve seen how small startups can grow into acquisitions and international expansions. These stories of resilience inspire the next generation of innovators. They remind us why we need more partners to step in and support this momentum,” said Amper.(PR)