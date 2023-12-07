917Ventures’ FundSpace and BPC Lending Inc. boost financing options for MSMEs, individual borrowers

FUNDSPACE, a leading loan aggregator dedicated to facilitating financing for businesses of all sizes, has entered into a strategic partnership with BPC Lending Inc. This move is set to revolutionize the accessibility of financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and individual borrowers across the Philippines.
The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the 917Ventures startup company as it continues to broaden its suite of financial products, demonstrating its commitment to empowering economic growth and financial inclusion.
With BPC Lending Inc., FundSpace can now offer tailored loan options ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP200,000, addressing the needs of small sole proprietorships for more substantial business operations.
Through the partnership, FundSpace underscores its mission to provide financial solutions that are fast, reliable, and adaptable to the unique challenges faced by Filipinos.
Here are FundSpace’s new loan offerings
Micro Loan– ranging from Php 5,000 to Php 30,000 with terms of two to three months
Bes Loan– ranging from Php 30,000 to Php 200,000 with terms of two to 12 months
FundSpace's user-friendly platform simplifies the loan application process, allowing applicants to choose their desired amount and partner and giving them guidance through the requirements swiftly and efficiently. This customer-centric approach ensures that loans are not merely financial transactions but stepping stones toward the realization of dreams and ambitions for many Filipinos.
Interested applicants are invited to visit to learn more about the loan options available and to apply directly through the platform. The process is streamlined to ensure a hassle-free experience, with a dedicated team ready to assist every step of the way. (SPONSORED CONTENT)