917Ventures’ FundSpace and BPC Lending Inc. boost financing options for MSMEs, individual borrowers

FUNDSPACE, a leading loan aggregator dedicated to facilitating financing for businesses of all sizes, has entered into a strategic partnership with BPC Lending Inc. This move is set to revolutionize the accessibility of financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and individual borrowers across the Philippines.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the 917Ventures startup company as it continues to broaden its suite of financial products, demonstrating its commitment to empowering economic growth and financial inclusion.

With BPC Lending Inc., FundSpace can now offer tailored loan options ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP200,000, addressing the needs of small sole proprietorships for more substantial business operations.