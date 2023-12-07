Business

917Ventures’ FundSpace and BPC Lending Inc. boost financing options for MSMEs, individual borrowers

917Ventures’ FundSpace and BPC Lending Inc. boost financing options for MSMEs, individual borrowers

FUNDSPACE, a leading loan aggregator dedicated to facilitating financing for businesses of all sizes, has entered into a strategic partnership with BPC Lending Inc. This move is set to revolutionize the accessibility of financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and individual borrowers across the Philippines.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the 917Ventures startup company as it continues to broaden its suite of financial products, demonstrating its commitment to empowering economic growth and financial inclusion. 

With BPC Lending Inc., FundSpace can now offer tailored loan options ranging from PHP5,000 to PHP200,000, addressing the needs of small sole proprietorships for more substantial business operations.

"We are beyond ecstatic for this new chapter for FundSpace, as the platform expands its services to personal loans and MSMEs. This new partnership with BPC Lending Inc. will surely encourage more individuals and business owners to seek financial assistance via FundSpace,”
said Martin Luchangco, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at 917Ventures.
“BPC Lending Inc. is proud to partner with FundSpace in providing customers new sources of financial aid and expanding its reach via the introduction of personal loans to the platform. We hope that this newly forged partnership will continue to benefit us, the economy, and the Filipino people,”
Alain Grey Silva, Managing Director at BPC Lending, Inc.

Through the partnership, FundSpace underscores its mission to provide financial solutions that are fast, reliable, and adaptable to the unique challenges faced by Filipinos. 

Here are FundSpace’s new loan offerings

  • Micro Loan– ranging from Php 5,000 to Php 30,000 with terms of two to three months 

  • Bes Loan– ranging from Php 30,000 to Php 200,000 with terms of two to 12 months 

“Over time, FundSpace has grown to become the preferred source of financial assistance for numerous Filipino SME owners. Hence, we express our excitement for the venture now that it has opened to personal loans, thanks to its new partnership with BPC Lending Inc.”
Alisa Bermudez, Venture Builder for FundSpace at 917Ventures, highlighted the impact of the partnership.

FundSpace's user-friendly platform simplifies the loan application process, allowing applicants to choose their desired amount and partner and giving them guidance through the requirements swiftly and efficiently. This customer-centric approach ensures that loans are not merely financial transactions but stepping stones toward the realization of dreams and ambitions for many Filipinos.

Interested applicants are invited to visit https://fundspace.ph/ to learn more about the loan options available and to apply directly through the platform. The process is streamlined to ensure a hassle-free experience, with a dedicated team ready to assist every step of the way. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph