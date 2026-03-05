Amazon cloud hubs in UAE damaged in drone strikes

AMAZON said Monday, March 2, 2026, that several of its cloud data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were damaged in drone strikes linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict, disrupting services and making recovery efforts “prolonged.”

Its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), earlier reported that “objects” sparked a fire on Sunday, prompting authorities to cut power to a cluster of facilities in the UAE. Restoration is expected to take at least a day.

The outage affected a dozen core AWS services, with financial institutions among those impacted, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

AWS advised customers to back up critical data and temporarily shift operations to unaffected regions as engineers worked to restore systems. (NPG)