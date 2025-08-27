Aznar Shipping deploys M/V Manoling 6, strengthens trade linkages on the Tabuelan–Escalante route

Aznar Shipping has taken a significant step in the modernization of its fleet with the commissioning of the M/V Manoling 6, now the company’s largest vessel operating the Tabuelan–Escalante route. Designed to address the growing movement of goods across Cebu and Negros, the vessel combines scale, speed and specialized engineering to deliver measurable benefits for trade and commerce.
Technical specifications
The M/V Manoling 6 measures 92 meters in length overall (LOA) and 22 meters in beam. The vessel achieves a service speed of nine knots, enabling it to complete the crossing in under two hours.
With a capacity of 35 ten-wheeler trucks, the M/V Manoling 6 is designed exclusively for rolling cargo. Unlike mixed-use RoRo vessels, the Manoling 6 is optimized for trucking logistics, ensuring faster loading and unloading, greater scheduling predictability and increased overall throughput.
The vessel’s shallow draft and double bottom hull also provide a distinct operational advantage, allowing it to safely navigate Escalante’s waters even during low tide. This design feature reduces downtime and maximizes the number of trips possible within a day, resulting in a higher frequency of service for shippers.
Enhancing trade efficiency
The introduction of the M/V Manoling 6 directly addresses two persistent challenges in inter-island shipping: capacity bottlenecks and extended lead times. By substantially expanding cargo capacity, the vessel helps decongest ports, reducing waiting times for trucks and ensuring a more reliable flow of goods across the Visayas.
For enterprises dependent on timely delivery of raw materials, agricultural products and finished goods, this increased reliability translates into improved supply chain efficiency and lower logistics costs. The ability to complete faster and more frequent crossings ensures that goods move seamlessly between Cebu and Negros, supporting regional industries and boosting economic activity.
M/V Manoling 6 will further augment the fleet’s existing two vessels deployed in the Tabuelan-Escalante routes, ensuring unparalleled service and an uninterrupted flow of goods in the vicinity and beyond.
Supporting regional commerce
The Tabuelan–Escalante corridor is a vital artery for trade in the Visayas, serving as a direct connection for businesses on both islands. The deployment of the M/V Manoling 6 enhances this trade route by aligning vessel capacity with the demands of a growing economy. Its scale and efficiency provide businesses with greater assurance that cargo will be transported on schedule, reducing risk and reinforcing confidence in inter-island logistics.
A benchmark for modernization
The M/V Manoling 6 is not only the largest vessel in Aznar Shipping’s fleet but also a benchmark for the company’s modernization program. Its deployment follows the arrival of the M/V Manoling 5 and precedes the scheduled delivery of a new IACS-classed RORO-PAX vessel in September 2025, with further acquisitions planned through 2027.
Through vessels like the Manoling 6, Aznar Shipping demonstrates how strategic fleet expansion and technical capability can directly contribute to the growth of regional trade and commerce, providing the logistics backbone needed for economic resilience and competitiveness.