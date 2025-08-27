Aznar Shipping deploys M/V Manoling 6, strengthens trade linkages on the Tabuelan–Escalante route

Aznar Shipping has taken a significant step in the modernization of its fleet with the commissioning of the M/V Manoling 6, now the company’s largest vessel operating the Tabuelan–Escalante route. Designed to address the growing movement of goods across Cebu and Negros, the vessel combines scale, speed and specialized engineering to deliver measurable benefits for trade and commerce.

Technical specifications

The M/V Manoling 6 measures 92 meters in length overall (LOA) and 22 meters in beam. The vessel achieves a service speed of nine knots, enabling it to complete the crossing in under two hours.

With a capacity of 35 ten-wheeler trucks, the M/V Manoling 6 is designed exclusively for rolling cargo. Unlike mixed-use RoRo vessels, the Manoling 6 is optimized for trucking logistics, ensuring faster loading and unloading, greater scheduling predictability and increased overall throughput.

The vessel’s shallow draft and double bottom hull also provide a distinct operational advantage, allowing it to safely navigate Escalante’s waters even during low tide. This design feature reduces downtime and maximizes the number of trips possible within a day, resulting in a higher frequency of service for shippers.