CBM 2023's 23rd Annual Business in Golf Awards Night: Celebrating excellence and connection

THE dynamic blend of sportsmanship, business prowess, and camaraderie took center stage at the 23rd Annual Business in Golf Awards Night, hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2023.
Held at the scenic NUSTAR Resort and Casino, this two-day event showcased not only golfing skills but also celebrated the spirit of collaboration within the Cebu business community.
The competition at the 23rd Annual Business in Golf Tournament, organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2023, reached its pinnacle as participants showcased their skills in various divisions.
In Division I, the Team Champion comprised Guilbert Purcia, Guilbert Purcia IV, Warren Bedell, Dino Yap, Mark Anthony Dy, Blake Go, Nino Bascon, and Denise Li Bi Chua. Nilo Domingo, Archie Villa, Richelieu Ho, and Don Edrian Tirol secured the 1st and 2nd Runner Up positions.
Division II witnessed the triumph of Karl De Pio, Renan Gustilo, Jon James Paras, and Sircross Abarintos as Team Champion, while Justin Morada, Rico Tautho, Elmer Mansanadez, and Cloyd Dedicatoria claimed the 1st Runner Up. Michael Dee, Lyon Woo, Butch Climaco, and Crystal Neri secured the 2nd Runner Up.
Santiago Go, Vincent Osmeña, Jandrick Climaco, and Allistair Patino emerged as Team Champion in Division III, with Ribo Holganza, Kristian Kokseng, Dave Li, and Shaun Yap taking
1st Runner Up, and Raymond Basto, Michael Martinez, Chester Go, and Anthony Bejar securing 2nd Runner Up.
In Division IV, Team Champion honors went to Anton Perdices, Armando Serafin, Levi Agoncillo, and Alex Garciano. Larenz Lagon, Chaz Cokaliong, Victoria Ong, and Ben Salimbangon claimed 1st Runner Up, while Ferderico Camacho, Koji Galan, Janzen Christian Chua, and Jembo Sombilon secured 2nd Runner Up.
The event also acknowledged outstanding individual performances with special prizes: Alvin Alazas for Nearest the Pin Hole #05, Raymond Tio for Accurate Drive Hole #08, Renan Gustilo for Longest Putt Hole #09, and Tyler Po for Longest Drive Hole #16.
