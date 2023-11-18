CBM 2023's 23rd Annual Business in Golf Awards Night: Celebrating excellence and connection

Santiago Go, Vincent Osmeña, Jandrick Climaco, and Allistair Patino emerged as Team Champion in Division III, with Ribo Holganza, Kristian Kokseng, Dave Li, and Shaun Yap taking

1st Runner Up, and Raymond Basto, Michael Martinez, Chester Go, and Anthony Bejar securing 2nd Runner Up.

In Division IV, Team Champion honors went to Anton Perdices, Armando Serafin, Levi Agoncillo, and Alex Garciano. Larenz Lagon, Chaz Cokaliong, Victoria Ong, and Ben Salimbangon claimed 1st Runner Up, while Ferderico Camacho, Koji Galan, Janzen Christian Chua, and Jembo Sombilon secured 2nd Runner Up.

The event also acknowledged outstanding individual performances with special prizes: Alvin Alazas for Nearest the Pin Hole #05, Raymond Tio for Accurate Drive Hole #08, Renan Gustilo for Longest Putt Hole #09, and Tyler Po for Longest Drive Hole #16.

