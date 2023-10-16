CBM to highlight creative industries with Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE): Create Trip Summit

THE Cebu Business Months (CBM), a year-long event that celebrates the best of Cebu's business and industry sectors, will culminate with the Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE): Create Trip Summit on October 20-21, 2023, at the IL Corso Lifemalls by Filinvest in Cebu City.
This star-studded event aims to inspire local creatives and encourage the business community to invest in the creative entertainment industry, a rapidly growing and economically significant sector.
The SEE: Create Trip Summit highlights seven key sectors of the creative entertainment industry: animation, original content (novels, comic books, and other original stories), video game development, theater, music, film, and digital influencers and streamers.
The event will feature speakers from some of the most experienced industry experts from all over the world, musical performances by local artists, and exhibits and booths showcasing the best of Cebu's creative talent.
CBM 2023 chairperson of the Creative Entertainment Committee, Lawrence Panganiban, believes that the SEE: Create Trip Summit is a timely opportunity to showcase Cebu's thriving creative scene to a global audience.
He also sees the event as a chance to educate the business community about the potential of the creative entertainment industry as an investment opportunity for both local and international investors.
"We want to show that the creative entertainment industry in Cebu is investable and worthy of support. This event is our way of pushing the industry forward and helping it to reach its full potential”.
Creative Entertainment Committee, Lawrence Panganiban.
The SEE: Create Trip Summit will feature a star-studded lineup of speakers and panelists, including industry leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs.
Some of the notable speakers include Jingkay Chan, a Singaporean film producer known for producing the horror film Eerie; Alexander Lim and Sarah Ismail from Warner Music Philippines; Kerwin Go, a Filipino director; and Griselda “Jil” Bausa Go, the head of Kroma Entertainment, a Philippine film and television production company.
With the help of these esteemed guests, these speakers will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the creative entertainment industry, and discuss opportunities for collaboration and investment. In addition to the speakers, the SEE: Create Trip Summit will also feature musical performances and a theater group to open the event.
The Create Trip Summit is not just another event, it's the start of a growing industry that is more than eager to show our creative prowess. This summit is poised to ignite a creative revolution in Cebu.
The organizers said the event is going to be the beginning of so much more in developing the entertainment in Cebu."
The event marks the dawn of a new era in Cebu's entertainment landscape in the hopes of putting Cebu on the national and international stage.
Creativity knows no bounds, and the Create Trip Summit is the perfect platform to explore this limitless potential the Cebuano creatives have to offer.
Mark your calendars and prepare to be a part of something remarkable. The "Sugbo Entertainment Expo: Create Trip Summit" is not just an event; it's a movement, a grand gesture to celebrate and elevate the entertainment industry in Cebu.
Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity, and take part in the growth of Cebu’s ever-growing entertainment sector.
