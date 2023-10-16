CBM to highlight creative industries with Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE): Create Trip Summit

THE Cebu Business Months (CBM), a year-long event that celebrates the best of Cebu's business and industry sectors, will culminate with the Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE): Create Trip Summit on October 20-21, 2023, at the IL Corso Lifemalls by Filinvest in Cebu City.

This star-studded event aims to inspire local creatives and encourage the business community to invest in the creative entertainment industry, a rapidly growing and economically significant sector.

The SEE: Create Trip Summit highlights seven key sectors of the creative entertainment industry: animation, original content (novels, comic books, and other original stories), video game development, theater, music, film, and digital influencers and streamers.

The event will feature speakers from some of the most experienced industry experts from all over the world, musical performances by local artists, and exhibits and booths showcasing the best of Cebu's creative talent.

CBM 2023 chairperson of the Creative Entertainment Committee, Lawrence Panganiban, believes that the SEE: Create Trip Summit is a timely opportunity to showcase Cebu's thriving creative scene to a global audience.

He also sees the event as a chance to educate the business community about the potential of the creative entertainment industry as an investment opportunity for both local and international investors.