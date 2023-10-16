Cebu Pacific Advances to an Environmentally Responsible Future

CEBU Pacific took significant strides in its sustainability initiatives in 2022, with an emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing operational efficiency.

In its 2022 Sustainability Report, CEB reaffirmed its commitment to decarbonization, mainly through its fleet modernization program.

The airline aims to transition to an all-New Engine Option (NEO) fleet by 2028.

The program is set to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per passenger between 17 percent to 29 percent.

Alex Reyes, Cebu Pacific’s chief strategy officer, said acquiring and maintaining next-generation aircraft is vital to meeting our climate goals and maintaining high-quality services.

CEB has also increased and improved its fuel efficiency practices, cutting its fuel usage by about 7.9 million kilograms last year, avoiding 25,059 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Additionally, CEB has successfully integrated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations, marking itself as the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia, and the first in the Philippines, to use SAF in its operations.