CIT-U, DLSU signs MOU supporting sustainable development goals

Witnesses

The signing was also witnessed by Engineer Richard Maghanoy, CEO of iSkin MEDSPA, Beverly Hills, who is a CIT University alumnus now based in California; and Robert Dumaual, President of Center for Global Best Practices, a DLSU alumnus based in New York.

Maghanoy witnessed the signing live from California, while Dumaual witnessed the signing by watching it live from New York.

The MOU signing started as a conversation between Maghanoy and Dumaual on their shared advocacy and concern for protecting the environment and promoting sustainability. Both expressed support for implementing SDGs in Cebu City.

This agreement signifies the commitment of both institutions to actively contribute to the localization of SDGs in Cebu City by engaging with various sectors and stakeholders within the community.

SDG outline

Oca elaborated the 2030 SDGs as an outline for the critical development challenges that require active participation from all sectors.

He said the partnership will allow strategic alignment for both universities’ resources and expertise.

While focusing on the localization of Cebu City’s SDGs, it is assessing the preparation of the Voluntary Local Review (VLR) that is a process in which local and regional governments (LRGs) voluntarily initiate an assessment of their progress of implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.

Tracing back to November 4, 2020, the Cebu City Council approved the resolution establishing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Council of Cebu City.

Former Councilor Alvin Dizon named the ordinance "Cebu City UN SDGs Council", which aims to guarantee that the SDGs are implemented at the local level.

CIT-U will serve as the only institution in Cebu City by far that will apply SDGs through their research, teachings, and capacity building. “We are fostering a collaboration that promises to reshape and energize our approach towards sustainable development in Cebu City,” Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor, CIT-U President during his speech.

While Vice President for Administration John Gregory Escario, Director for MIS and External Affairs Dr. Larmie Feliscuzo, and witnesses from the academe also graced the event.