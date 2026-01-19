Firm sharpens governance focus for long-term growth

CEBU-BASED property developer AppleOne Group has strengthened its corporate governance with the appointment of three independent directors as it prepares for its next phase of expansion and institutional growth.

The company said the appointments are aimed at strengthening board oversight and ensuring disciplined, sustainable growth as AppleOne continues to expand its real estate and hospitality portfolio across key growth areas.

New directors

The new independent directors — Rene J. Buenaventura, Michael S. Chua, and Stephen CuUnjieng — bring decades of experience in banking, capital markets, and corporate governance. AppleOne said their combined expertise will help uphold financial discipline, enhance risk management, and align strategy with long-term stakeholder value.

Buenaventura, a former bank chief executive and CPA, brings deep experience in financial controls and governance, while Chua’s more than three decades in financial services, including his tenure as Deutsche Bank Philippines’ chief country officer, supports the group’s goal of maintaining a prudent balance sheet. CuUnjieng, an investment banker with over 40 years of Asia-Pacific M&A and capital markets experience, adds depth in strategic transactions and institutional scaling.

AppleOne also named senior executives Leif P. Bajarias, executive vice president for finance and operations, and Ma. Charina M. Fuentes, senior vice president for strategic finance, as executive directors, with Fuentes also appointed treasurer. To further strengthen compliance, the company appointed Theresa Marie P. Dela Peña as corporate secretary and compliance officer, and Camille D. Recalde as assistant corporate secretary.

Diversified business

Founded more than 15 years ago by Ray Go Manigsaca and engineer Venus Manigsaca, AppleOne has grown from a founder-led enterprise into a diversified real estate and hospitality group with projects across key growth areas in the country.

Among its recent developments is The Mahi Center in Lapu-Lapu City, a mixed-use project that includes an office tower, a boutique lifestyle mall, and the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

Speaking during the company’s board meeting on Dec. 5, 2025 at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Ray said AppleOne’s focus is on building an institution that can endure beyond its founders.

“AppleOne was built through struggle, sacrifice, and hard work. We did not build this overnight,” he said. “Our vision is to build an institution that will last for generations.”

He added that an empowered and independent board is central to maintaining strong governance, financial discipline, and sustainable growth. (KOC)