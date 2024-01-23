Flip Your Biz: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Cebu

The GREAT Women Collective, in partnership with HoliCOW PH, proudly presents "Flip Your Biz," a gathering of women entrepreneurs and luminaries of varying industries in Cebu City to share best practices and foster important conversations on gender, business, and related socio-economic issues and impact.

Slated for February 1, 2024, this intimate gathering and workshop at Asmara Urban Village will convene up to 35 women representatives, each championing, if not already engaged, in Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) efforts within their specialized fields and domains.

The program is crafted to fully engage all the participants, hosting one-on-one mentorship opportunities, speakerships, roundtable discussions, and an open forum. With a focus on networking and interactive learning, "Flip Your Biz" opens a judgment-free zone and a new ground for women to practice peer-to-peer empowerment within their home community.

Central to the event is the International Labor Organization's Gender Inclusive Service Provision Guide, a crucial tool for developing inclusive business strategies. This guide will underpin discussions, providing attendees with insights into today’s ethical and equitable business practices.

"Flip Your Biz" aims to not only empower individual women but also cultivate a supportive community that champions collective growth and success. "The first Great Women workshop in Cebu aims to network and provide a tangible and supportive presence to women entrepreneurs and decision-makers,” says Kae Batiquin of HoliCOW Gallery, GREAT Women’s official partner in Cebu.

Open to both business and private stakeholders with the ability to take nominations for the limited seats, this event promises to be an enlightening and transformative experience, driving forward gender equality in the business sector of Cebu.

Be a part of this inspiring journey. For more details and to register, visit bit.ly/GWCebu or contact greatwomencebu@gmail.com. (PR)