Globe expands network in Cebu's remote areas

IN A significant stride towards bridging the digital divide, Globe has installed new cell

towers in three remote barangays in Cebu province.

This initiative brings reliable connectivity to long-underserved areas, fostering both economic growth and social inclusion.

“As we continue to expand our network, we remain committed to providing equitable access to digital services across the Philippines so that Filipinos can participate fully in the digital economy,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering.

Barangays. Ilihan in Tabogon, Poblacion in Compostela, and Simala in Sibonga have historically faced challenges in accessing reliable connectivity due to their geographical location and limited infrastructure.

Ilihan is one of the least populated communities in Cebu, with 3,818 residents.

Being far away from other towns, access to reliable internet has been almost nonexistent, hampering the residents' ability to connect with the rest of the world.

The new cell tower will greatly improve people’s access to information and services, allowing them to engage more socially despite being in a rural area.

In Poblacion, Compostela, the new Globe infrastructure on Upper Guiwanon Road is set to benefit 12,573 residents. While only 32 kilometers from Cebu City, it still struggled with limited connectivity.

The new tower will provide stronger and more reliable internet access, which is necessary for the town’s agricultural and dairy industries.

Compostela is known for its "queseo" white cheese made from carabao or cow’s milk. Improved connectivity is expected to support local businesses in reaching wider markets.

Simala in Sibonga, with its population of 3,388, is another beneficiary of Globe’s dedication to digital inclusion. The barangay is known for its tourism and agricultural activities, both of which will greatly benefit from improved internet services.

Globe’s efforts represent a significant step towards reducing the urban-rural digital gap, ensuring that even the most remote communities can participate in the digital economy. (Press Release)