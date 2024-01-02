Globe for Education triumphs at World Communications Awards

THE Globe for Education program’s “Tuloy ang Edukasyon, Tuloy ang Pag-asa” campaign was recognized with the top honor in the Social Contribution category at the 2023 World Communication Awards.

Globe’s program emerged as one of the winners in the 25th WCA, which saw an impressive 220 entries, the highest in WCA’s history. The WCA is considered a benchmark of excellence in the telecommunications industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations through a rigorous judging process.

The global award announced recently at a gala event at The National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam affirms Globe's innovative and transformative impact in the realm of educational technology.

In presenting the award to Globe, the WCA lauded the telco provider, saying its education campaign “showcased an operator fully at one with its customers.”

“Using digital learning solutions, digital expertise, and its product and network ecosystem to reach millions of Filipinos, Globe is showing their ongoing commitment to shrinking the digital divide. A very positive project with amazing impact on digital learning across the country,” it added.

KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business, said the honor is not just for Globe but for the entire Philippine education sector.

“The Globe for Education program embodies our unwavering commitment to education and demonstrates how technology can be a powerful tool in building a resilient and inclusive educational system. This award fuels our motivation to continue innovating and supporting the academic community and help ensure a better future for the Filipino youth,” said Dizon.

In 2022, Globe for Education was launched across three major brands, Globe Postpaid, Globe At Home, and Globe Business, with the goal of empowering the education community with the right technology.

The initiative’s success in fostering digital advancement and inclusivity in education highlights Globe's commitment to shaping a brighter future for students and educators nationwide.

The effort also underscores Globe's role as a technology enabler, uplifting education towards 21st-century learning through programs and solutions that support the new learning ecosystem.

By providing affordable connectivity, accessible platforms, and safer learning environments, Globe has made significant strides in transforming the country’s educational landscape. Through programs like Globe for Education, the company helps make quality education accessible everywhere, at any time, for everyone.

To learn more about Globe for Education, visit www.globe.com.ph/education.