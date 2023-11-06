The Globe Group is on track to meet its 2023 guidance, with impressive results in Q3

The Globe Group has reported impressive financial results in its Q3 2023 Financial Media Briefing held on Monday, November 6, 2023, via Zoom.

Globe Group is on track to meet its 2023 guidance, with impressive results in Q3. The company achieved record revenues of P121.1 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year, and an all-time high EBITDA of P60.7 billion, a 1 percent year-on-year growth.

Mynt, a subsidiary, now contributes 6 percent of net income before tax, and non-telco revenues surged by an impressive 44 percent year-on-year, reaching P4.1 billion.

The mobile business thrived, with revenues of P83.2 billion, driven by mobile data revenues of P67.0 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year, and corporate data revenues grew by 8 percent year-on-year to P13.6 billion.

Globe invested P54.0 billion in network expansion and enhancement, and Ookla® recognized Globe's fixed broadband as the most consistent in more Philippine areas in Q3, with improved speeds.

These achievements reflect Globe Group's commitment to delivering outstanding telecom and digital services while maintaining financial strength and growth. (SPONSORED CONTENT)