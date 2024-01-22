Globe steers customers to purchase prepaid load via digital channels.

Leading digital solutions platform, Globe, is shifting its prepaid load top-ups and load selling via digital channels in lieu of the popular call cards. This is in line with its commitment to sustainable business operations and seamless service delivery.
Users of Globe Prepaid, TM and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi may load up via the following loading channels, which can be accessed for free:
Load top-ups via electronic reloading in sari-sari stores, convenience stores and malls will remain available.
Retailers with remaining prepaid load cards may continue to sell while supplies last. Customers may still avail of these prepaid load cards and use them until the expiration date indicated.
GlobeOne app allows customers to track their load and data, pay bills, reload, subscribe to promos and more.
Step 1: Log-in to GlobeOne app and click on the “Buy Load.”
Step 2: Choose an account or type a mobile number.
Step 3: Enter your desired load amount, then tap “Buy Load.”
Step 4: Choose your preferred payment method and pay.
Step 1: Go to the loading page.
Step 2: Enter your Prepaid mobile number.
Step 3: Choose an amount or Prepaid promo to load.
Step 4: Click “Next” and choose your mode of payment (gcash or debit/credit cards)
Through GCash, customers can buy load for its own number or send load to others.
Step 1: Download the GCash app from Google Play or App Store.
Step 2: Open GCash and select “Load.”
Step 3: Input the mobile number and press “Next.”
Step 4: Select the load amount and press “Buy Now.”
Step 5: Confirm the amount of load and press “Pay” to proceed with your transaction.
Globe will continue to expand and provide more ways to top-up and sell loads digitally within the first quarter of this year.
To know more about Globe’s mobile offers, visit .