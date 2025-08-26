Globe voices concern over new Konektadong Pinoy Law

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant Globe Telecom has expressed concern over the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which lapsed into law on Aug. 24, 2025, warning that it poses "grave risks" to cybersecurity and regulatory stability.

While the new law aims to expand digital access, Globe stated its current form poses "grave risks," including weakened cybersecurity, undermined national safeguards, and potential disruption to an industry vital to the country’s economy and national security.

“By not signing it, Malacañang is taking a neutral stance on the Konektadong Pinoy Act. We shall work with the government on how we can make better the standards in the industry to safeguard the public,” said Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan M. Castelo.

Cybersecurity and National Security

Telecommunications networks are critical to national security. Globe said the new law leaves gaps in the vetting of new industry entrants, which could allow inadequately screened operators to gain access to critical infrastructure.

The company is also concerned about a two-year grace period for cybersecurity certification, arguing that it creates a prolonged window for potential exploitation. Globe stated this provision contradicts existing laws like the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, and the Anti-Terrorism Act, which require immediate protection of citizens and state systems.

Spectrum Management and International Obligations

The law also permits the unregulated use of spectrum by satellite operators. According to Globe, this risks placing the Philippines in breach of its international treaty obligations and could lead to harmful interference with frequencies used by the country’s defense and disaster-response agencies. Such interference, the company warned, could compromise communications during crises and emergencies.

Regulatory Integrity and Market Stability

By removing the Congressional franchise requirement, the law discards a long-established safeguard of oversight. The absence of such checks undermines regulatory integrity and may unsettle the investment climate. Existing operators that have built networks under strict requirements should not be exposed to unfair competition from newcomers exempt from these same obligations. Investor confidence, built over decades, must not be eroded by uncertainty.

Our Way Forward

Globe Telecom is committed to engaging with the government and multi-sectoral stakeholders to ensure the law advances its goals without compromising security, stability, or consumer welfare.

The company believes that with timely corrective action, the Konektadong Pinoy Act can become a framework that expands access while preserving security, stability, and public trust.(PR)