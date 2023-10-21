Inspiration talks fuel creativity on Day 1 of Sugbo Entertainment Expo

The Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE) Day 1 event at IL Corso Lifemalls by Filinvest was filled with insightful lectures from the best in the creative sector. Keynote speakers who each provided insightful commentary on the world of creative entertainment served as the event's opening speakers.
Fueling Local Creativity
The Spirit of Possibility: Rene De Guzman's Message
Rene De Guzman, Vice President for Resource Development at Toon City and Toon City Academy (TCA), inspired the audience with his words: "If we can do it, Cebu can certainly do it too!" His message echoed the spirit of possibilities and potential within the local creative community.
A Vision for the Future: Mario Panganiban's Insights
Mario Panganiban, shedding light on the vast entertainment industry, emphasized that it encompasses seven sectors: music, theater, films, and media platforms. He underlined the national goal to become the world's second-largest creative industry.
Practical Advice: Insights from Diverse Perspectives
The discussion panel, "Fostering Creative and Entertainment Economy: Insights from Diverse Perspectives," offered practical advice for growth. Director Ma. Elena C. Arbon, Regional Director of the Department of Trade and Industry 7, stressed the importance of government collaboration. Daniel Enriquez addressed the need for a wide skill set, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, communication, and creativity.
Love for Cebu: Gil Zaire Carungay's Encouragement
Gil Zaire Carungay encouraged attendees to not only live in Cebu but also love it, while Jude Stanley Crisostomo reminded everyone that "being better is the new black."
Overcoming Challenges: Harvey Tolibao's Wisdom
Harvey Tolibao, in his wisdom, shared: "No matter how hard the journey, we always get to our destination." His words resonated with the crowd, reminding them that challenges are part of the path to success.
Key Highlights: A Collective Message
Key highlights from the event emphasized the significance of design, collaboration, and constant improvement. The speakers collectively reinforced the idea that creativity thrives when nurtured and shared.
In a nutshell, Day 1 of Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE) provided a glimpse into a future rich with imaginative options. The occasion gave guests a newfound enthusiasm for the arts and the conviction that Cebu can soar to astounding heights in the creative sector.