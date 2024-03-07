King Properties crown brand new Danarra South in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Sustainable approach



Covering a 2.5 hectare, this sustainable residential project integrating eco-friendly lifestyle into its master plan, amenities and features.



With various amenities located within the subdivision, this new addition to the King Properties' ongoing success will include rainwater catchments, solar street lights, and sustainable solar panels, encouraging inhabitants to lead active lifestyles.



There will be a total of 123 apartments in Danarra South, comprising of shophouses, townhouses, duplexes, and single detached and single attached homes.



Different amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and green spaces are expected within the subdivision.

Edge status



Nestled in Sitio Primitiva, Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu which is 50 meters away from the highway, Danarra South is an ideal home for its proximity to essential stores while maintaining its peace.



Minglanilla, Cebu is the best location since its road distance is 15 kilometers to Cebu City and is a 40-minute land travel.



Danarra South is five minutes away from Gaisano Grand Minglanilla, nine minutes away from Robinsons Supermarket, and three minutes away from Cebu South General Hospital.



Danarra South's construction officially began with the groundbreaking, with a three-year completion timeline anticipated.



With Danarra South and Danarra North, two continuing residential developments the firm is currently working on, this project will increase the company's market reach to more Filipino households.



“Bringing you modern living, healthy lifestyle, and creatively designed living spaces, this development will have over a 100 homes designed to provide Filipino families with their desired and sustainable living environment. Our eco-friendly amenities will not only enhance the quality of life to our residence but also contribute positively to the environment,” said Jason King. (SPONSORED CONTENT)