King Properties crown brand new Danarra South in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Danarra South will soon rise with over 123 units in the south of Cebu. Cebuano property developer, King Properties recently broke ground on its flagship real-estate property on March 1, 2024, in Sitio Primitiva, Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu.
Realistic of its promise to provide creative and sustainable development, the newest sustainable development project of King Properties is set to elevate the comfort of Filipino families.
This development is not just about building houses, it’s about creating homes where families can thrive, where memories are made, and where dreams are realized,
shared King Properties President Jason King.
Japanese perspective
True to its edge as outlining innovative and sustainable development, King Properties even partnered with one of Japan’s leading developers under Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Group as Chikara Nakajima graced the ceremony as the Philippine Representative of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
“This partnership is a representation of a synergy of expertise, experience, and commitment to excellence. Together we aim to build a community that reflects our shared values of innovation, sustainability, and community development,” explained Jason King.
Known for developing and managing commercial facilities while also providing high quality residential properties, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Corp provides a touch of modern and archetypal architecture to its projects.
Through the Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., this collaboration will continue to provide legacy for each and every one of their customers.
Sustainable approach
Covering a 2.5 hectare, this sustainable residential project integrating eco-friendly lifestyle into its master plan, amenities and features.
With various amenities located within the subdivision, this new addition to the King Properties' ongoing success will include rainwater catchments, solar street lights, and sustainable solar panels, encouraging inhabitants to lead active lifestyles.
There will be a total of 123 apartments in Danarra South, comprising of shophouses, townhouses, duplexes, and single detached and single attached homes.
Different amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and green spaces are expected within the subdivision.
Edge status
Nestled in Sitio Primitiva, Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu which is 50 meters away from the highway, Danarra South is an ideal home for its proximity to essential stores while maintaining its peace.
Minglanilla, Cebu is the best location since its road distance is 15 kilometers to Cebu City and is a 40-minute land travel.
Danarra South is five minutes away from Gaisano Grand Minglanilla, nine minutes away from Robinsons Supermarket, and three minutes away from Cebu South General Hospital.
Danarra South's construction officially began with the groundbreaking, with a three-year completion timeline anticipated.
With Danarra South and Danarra North, two continuing residential developments the firm is currently working on, this project will increase the company's market reach to more Filipino households.
“Bringing you modern living, healthy lifestyle, and creatively designed living spaces, this development will have over a 100 homes designed to provide Filipino families with their desired and sustainable living environment. Our eco-friendly amenities will not only enhance the quality of life to our residence but also contribute positively to the environment,” said Jason King. (SPONSORED CONTENT)