KonsultaMD, SendVia unite to provide accessible healthcare to OFW families

LEADING telehealth provider KonsultaMD has joined forces with global online store SendVia to empower overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in nurturing thriving and financially resilient families across borders via thoughtful and transformative care products.

KonsultaMD and SendVia strive to provide peace of mind to families separated by distance, ensuring that OFWs can give their loved ones access to high-quality healthcare services whenever they need it despite geographical barriers.

Through the partnership, SendVia has expanded its offering of meaningful care products and services to include KonsultaMD’s Annual Family Health Plan vouchers. The vouchers provide 24/7 online doctor consultations, in-clinic patient services, same-day medicine delivery, and convenient at-home diagnostics and wellness services.

"Our collaboration with SendVia allows an easy and reliable way for OFWs to take care of their families’ health and wellbeing, no matter where they are in the world,” said Beia Latay, KonsultaMD CEO. "We understand the challenges faced by OFWs and their families, and we aim to bridge the gap with care and compassion."

"By integrating KonsultaMD’s Family Annual Health Plan vouchers into our offerings, we are not only enhancing the value we provide to our customers but also reinforcing our mission to support and uplift the lives of every family across the globe,” said SendVia co-founder Matt Jordan.

KonsultaMD and SendVia recently sealed the deal through a partnership signing event, bringing together top officers from both companies among them Latay, Jordan, KonsultaMD Chief Commercial Officer Cindy Burdette and SendVia's co-founder, Mariah Mateo Sarpong. This alliance represents a significant step forward in ensuring that Filipino families, regardless of their location, have access to the care and support they need.

KonsultaMD is dedicated to ensuring universal access to healthcare through its comprehensive range of services, aiming to become the go-to platform for OFWs and their families for all their healthcare requirements.

For more information about KonsultaMD and its partnership with SendVia, please visit https://konsulta.md, Download the app on the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery.