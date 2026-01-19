Pages: The giver vs. the taker

In business and in life, you will always meet two kinds of people—the giver and the taker. The difference between them is not just in what they do, but in how they live.

A taker walks into a room asking, “What can I get?”

A giver enters asking, “What can I contribute?”

Through decades of building our family business, I’ve learned a simple truth: givers may not always finish first, but they always finish well. Their rewards come in ways takers will never fully understand: trust, goodwill, loyalty, and relationships that endure.

1. How givers operate

Givers don’t help only when it’s convenient; they help because it’s who they are. They uplift others, share knowledge, and open doors without keeping score. They give credit instead of excuses. They do more than what is asked, not because they have extra time, but because they have extra character.

In an organization, a giver’s mindset quietly transforms culture. People feel safe and valued. Teams collaborate better. Problems become opportunities. A giver makes everyone around them better and the entire organization stronger.

2. How takers operate

Takers, on the other hand, drain energy. They operate from scarcity; always calculating, always comparing, always asking, “What’s in it for me?” They hoard credit, avoid responsibility, and often see people as stepping stones rather than partners.

Takers may win occasionally, but their success is usually short-lived. Why? Because nobody truly likes following a taker. Trust is the currency of leadership, and takers never earn enough of it to last.

3. The surprising truth about giving

In the long run, givers don’t lose. What they give returns in unexpected forms: opportunities, friendships, partnerships, and blessings that never appear on a balance sheet.

When House of Lechon and Lantaw (Compostela) earned their Michelin Selection for 2026, it wasn’t because one person pushed hard. It was the result of dozens of quiet givers: managers, staff and suppliers; showing up every day and contributing their best. Success, after all, is always a team sport.

4. Which one are we becoming?

Every day, we choose. In small interactions, in unseen decisions, and in how we treat people who can never repay us, we reveal whether we are givers or takers.

The more I look back at my life, the clearer it becomes: giving is not just a virtue. It is a strategy. A mindset. A way of life.

Final thoughts

The world may celebrate takers in the short term, but it ultimately rewards those who lift others. Choose to be a giver. Not because it is easy, but because it is right and because, in the end, it always pays forward.