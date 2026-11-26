A NEW chapter in the Philippine public relations industry unfolded in Cebu as the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) formally established its Visayas Regional Network and inducted its inaugural Core Group, marking a historic milestone in bringing the organization closer to public relations professionals across the region.

The induction and planning session, held at Somerset Gorordo Cebu, brought together industry leaders and communication practitioners from the corporate sector, government, academe, hospitality, media, and other industries to strengthen professional collaboration and advance the practice of public relations in the Visayas.

Led by Doris Isubal-Mongaya, founder and chief executive officer of PRWorks, who serves as Chair of the PRSP Visayas Regional Network, the initiative aims to create a stronger regional community where practitioners can collaborate, exchange knowledge, develop professional capabilities, and champion ethical and credible communication.

In her welcome remarks, Isubal-Mongaya described the formation of the network as a collective commitment to building a stronger voice for the profession in the region.

"Thank you for saying yes, for answering the call to serve, and for committing your time, talent, and energy to establishing and building PRSP in the Visayas. Our willingness to step forward, not just to be inducted but to truly work together, is the foundation upon which this regional network will grow," she said.

She emphasized that building a strong regional presence cannot be accomplished by one person or in a single day, but requires sustained commitment, shared responsibility, and a common vision among its members.

The inaugural Core Group brings together distinguished professionals representing different sectors and areas of expertise.

Joining Isubal-Mongaya are Patrick Gloria, vice president for External Affairs of Globe, as PRSP Visayas Regional Network Vice Chair; Dr. Joseph Elvir Tubilan, Department Chair for Communication and Media Studies, Cebu Normal University, Chair for Internships & Partnerships; RJ Leduna, Regional Public Affairs head for Visayas and Mindanao of SM Supermalls, Chair for Professional Development Program; and Quennie Bronce, Senior PR and Media Affairs Manager of Cebu Landmasters Inc., Chair for CSR and Ferliza Contratista, Public Manager as the Visayas Network’s Information and Marketing Chair.

Also part of the Core Group are Lcid Fernandez, Founder & CEO of Prometheus Enterprises as the PRSP Visayas Regional Network’s Chair for Region 6, Cheryl B. Amor, Regional head of PIA Western Visayas, Fayette Riñen, Region 7 Director of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Chair for Region 7; Stephanie Soriano-Chua, Marketing Manager of Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod as the Visayas Regional Network Chair for Negros Island Region; Reyan Abrito, Region 8 Director of PIA as the Network’s Chair for Region 8,

The induction ceremony included the oath-taking and signing of a Statement of Commitment, during which members pledged to uphold the PRSP mission and Code of Ethics, promote professional excellence, strengthen collaboration across the region, and champion responsible communication that advances public trust and the public interest.

PRSP National President Ana Ruby B. Pista, APR, who led the organization's national leadership, underscored the importance of expanding the society's reach and empowering regional practitioners as part of its continuing commitment to the profession.

"The establishment of the Visayas Regional Network is an important step toward building a more inclusive and connected public relations community. By empowering practitioners in the regions, we create more opportunities for collaboration, professional development, and the advancement of ethical and credible communication across the country."

The gathering also served as an onboarding and strategic planning session, covering the organization's vision, mission, history, objectives, professional standards, and the roles and responsibilities of the newly inducted members.

The Core Group also began identifying priorities and mapping out initiatives to support professional development, strengthen industry partnerships, and ensure that the voices and contributions of Visayas-based practitioners are represented within the national organization.

For Isubal-Mongaya, the establishment of the network is not simply about creating another organizational structure but about building a community where public relations professionals can find support, opportunities, and a shared sense of purpose.

The event carried the theme, "Stewarding PRSP: Amplifying Voices, Building Trust – Empowering Regions. Advancing PR Practice. Championing Truth."

With its inaugural Core Group now in place, the PRSP Visayas Regional Network begins its journey toward strengthening the profession, connecting regional practitioners, and ensuring that the Visayas has a stronger and more visible voice in shaping the future of public relations in the Philippines. (PR)