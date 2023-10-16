Salesforce to train PH women to bridge skills, gender gap

SALESFORCE, the AI (artificial intelligence) customer relationship management (CRM) platform and global technology company announced a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ayala Foundation to equip more women in the Philippines with digital and CRM (customer relations management) skills.

Under the partnership, Salesforce will facilitate online workshops and digital skills learning for 185 Filipino women between the ages of 18 to 24.

These women are recipients of the U-Go Scholar Grant, a joint initiative by Ayala Foundation and education start-up U-Go to help Filipino women from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue higher education in order to increase female representation in the workforce.

Salesforce has commenced training for the first and second cohorts of Ayala Foundation’s U-Go Scholar Grant’s 185 recipients at the end of September, with plans to train more women in the future through subsequent cohorts.