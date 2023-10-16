SB Capital arranges Asialink Finance Corp.’s maiden P2B corporate notes issuance

SB Capital Investment Corp., the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Security Bank Corp., successfully arranged and managed, together with RCBC Capital Corp., Asialink Finance Corp.’s initial foray into the debt capital market space with the signing of the company’s P2 billion privately-placed fixed rate notes facility.

SB Capital’s parent company, Security Bank, led the list of participating noteholder banks for the transaction which also included Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., EastWest Bank, Philippine Bank of Communications, and Union Bank of the Philippines.

Asialink intends to utilize the proceeds from the notes issuance to support and finance the expansion of the company’s loan portfolio, refinance existing short-term debt obligations, and general working capital requirements.