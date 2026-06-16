SM Hotels Appoints Janytte Siega as General Manager of Upcoming SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) announces the appointment of Janytte Siega as General Manager of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, the country’s largest upcoming convention and exhibition venue located within the SM Seaside Cebu complex, set to open in November 2026.
Janytte is a seasoned hospitality professional with over two decades of experience in the hotel, banquet, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) industries.
She brings a strong background in operations leadership, guest experience, and large-scale convention management. Prior to her appointment as General Manager, Siega served as Director of Banquets and Event Services and Officer-in-Charge for Operations at SMX Convention Center Manila, where she played key roles in overseeing high-volume tactical implementation and elevating service standards within one of the country’s premier Mice venues.
Throughout her career, Siega has built extensive expertise across the Philippines and the Middle East, particularly in renowned luxury hotels and globally recognized hospitality brands in Cebu, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, handling high-profile corporate, government, and social engagements attended by international dignitaries and delegates.
Known for her collaborative leadership style and hands-on approach, Siega will lead SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu through its pre-opening phase, focusing on operational readiness, talent development, strategic partnerships, and delivering world-class experiences aligned with the SMX brand.
Siega shared, “I am honored to take on this new role and be part of bringing SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu to life. Cebu continues to be a vital hub for tourism, business functions, and international gatherings, and I look forward to working alongside our team and partners in establishing the venue as a premier destination for meetings, conventions, exhibitions, and large-scale activations in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region.”
Located within the SM Seaside Cebu complex, SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu will feature over 21,000 square meters of leasable space across six levels and will be directly connected to the SM Seaside Arena and SM Seaside Cebu Mall, creating a fully integrated destination for exhibitions, conventions, entertainment, and hospitality.
“With Janytte’s appointment, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation further reinforces its commitment to expanding world-class Mice destinations across the country and supporting the continued growth of Cebu and the Philippines as leading hubs for business events and tourism in the region,” said SMHCC Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles. (SPONSORED CONTENT)