SM Hotels Appoints Janytte Siega as General Manager of Upcoming SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu

Janytte is a seasoned hospitality professional with over two decades of experience in the hotel, banquet, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) industries.

She brings a strong background in operations leadership, guest experience, and large-scale convention management. Prior to her appointment as General Manager, Siega served as Director of Banquets and Event Services and Officer-in-Charge for Operations at SMX Convention Center Manila, where she played key roles in overseeing high-volume tactical implementation and elevating service standards within one of the country’s premier Mice venues.

Throughout her career, Siega has built extensive expertise across the Philippines and the Middle East, particularly in renowned luxury hotels and globally recognized hospitality brands in Cebu, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, handling high-profile corporate, government, and social engagements attended by international dignitaries and delegates.