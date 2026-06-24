SM Malls in Cebu Build Excitement with Purpose

FOR many Cebuanos, SM malls have become part of their daily routines, serving as retail centers, meeting points, transport hubs, lifestyle destinations, and community anchors.

This year, excitement is building across SM’s four malls in Cebu: SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM J Mall, and SM City Consolacion. Each one is evolving with its community, bringing new energy to everyday life while supporting a cleaner, more sustainable Cebu.

SM City Cebu: The Original Levels Up

SM City Cebu shows how the original can keep getting better. Since opening in 1993, the first SM mall outside Metro Manila has remained one of Cebu’s busiest retail destinations.