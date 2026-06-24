SM Malls in Cebu Build Excitement with Purpose

FOR many Cebuanos, SM malls have become part of their daily routines, serving as retail centers, meeting points, transport hubs, lifestyle destinations, and community anchors.
This year, excitement is building across SM’s four malls in Cebu: SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM J Mall, and SM City Consolacion. Each one is evolving with its community, bringing new energy to everyday life while supporting a cleaner, more sustainable Cebu.
SM City Cebu shows how the original can keep getting better. Since opening in 1993, the first SM mall outside Metro Manila has remained one of Cebu’s busiest retail destinations.
Its redeveloped North Wing brings a stronger dining and lifestyle mix, featuring first-in-Cebu concepts and well-loved brands such as Din Tai Fung, Manam, Ooma, 8 Cuts, Mo’ Cookies, Ramen Nagi, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, MLB, and Victoria’s Secret. A new Food Hall and a refreshed IMAX Theater also give Cebuanos more reasons to return.
In June 2025, National University Cebu added a new layer to the mall experience, bringing education, technology, transport, food, and services into one connected setting.
Further south, SM Seaside City Cebu is creating a different kind of draw. Set within the South Coast City complex, the mall is emerging as a place where Cebuanos can gather for bigger moments, from concerts and conventions to family days by the sea.
The upcoming SM Seaside Arena will open its concert calendar in July with BINI as its first featured performer. The SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, will further strengthen the complex as a MICE hub for the Visayas and Mindanao. Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson Hotel are also set to rise nearby, providing a more complete tourism experience within the complex.
While these major additions are taking shape, SM Seaside City Cebu is adding more reasons to visit, from Cebu Fun Park, Cebu Ocean Park, and Cebu’s newest pickleball hub, Thirsty Pickle, to new retail and dining concepts.
In Mandaue City, SM J Mall offers a more design-led experience. Reopened in late 2024 following the transformation of the former J Centre Mall, the 78,000-square-meter property blends Japanese-inspired aesthetics with a distinctly Cebuano spirit.
Warm wood accents, the Izakaya Terrace, and specialized concepts such as Kalidades Flower Café, Piandré, No Strips Premier Waxing Salon, Sushi Station, Wilson, and Salon de Thé give the mall a more personal vibe. At its center is Linya, Kenneth Cobonpue’s four-story installation celebrating Cebuano design and creativity.
With new multi-level parking, a pedestrian link bridge, and future office spaces, SM J Mall is becoming a connected hub for work and leisure.
To the north, SM City Consolacion plays a more community-centered role. It serves families and residents from Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao, and nearby areas, giving northern Cebu access to retail, dining, services, entertainment, and everyday essentials without the need to travel to the central city.
Its strength lies in accessibility and familiarity. With anchors such as The SM Store and Cyberzone, alongside family-friendly dining and leisure options, SM City Consolacion functions as a practical and dependable destination for the northern corridor. It reflects the continuing importance of neighborhood malls in supporting fast-growing communities outside the metropolitan core.
Across its Cebu malls, SM continues to embed sustainability into its daily operations. Through SM Prime’s partnership with Japan’s GUUN Co., Ltd., the malls divert at least 80 percent of operational waste from landfills.
The initiative links SM Prime’s expansion in Cebu with a commitment to keeping communities cleaner and more livable. As SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM J Mall, and SM City Consolacion bring in new brands, services, and experiences, they also demonstrate how growth can be managed more responsibly.
For SM Prime, responsible growth means creating spaces that serve more communities while taking care of the environment around them.(Sponsored Content)