Sorotec Philippines debuts with solar and energy storage solutions for Filipinos

SOROTEC Philippines officially introduces globally trusted energy solutions by Shenzhen Soro Electronics Co., Ltd. to the Philippine market through its partnership with DMGC Group.

Shenzhen Soro Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of power electronics and renewable energy systems, brings decades of international expertise to support the country's growing energy needs through Sorotec Philippines.

With a presence across Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Sorotec has earned the trust of businesses and industries worldwide through its commitment to quality, innovation, and reliability.

Now available in the Philippines, Sorotec offers a range of power solutions designed for local applications, including solar energy storage systems, residential solar solutions, and telecom power systems.

These technologies help homes, businesses, and industries achieve greater energy efficiency while supporting the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable power sources.

As electricity demand continues to rise, Sorotec Philippines aims to provide dependable energy solutions that empower communities, strengthen energy security, and support long-term growth.

Combining global expertise with local market understanding, Sorotec Philippines and DMGC Group are committed to delivering innovative energy solutions that help power a brighter and more sustainable future for Filipinos. (SPONSORED CONTENT)