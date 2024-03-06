Toral: Design your growth journey

The World Food Expo series of 2024 kicked off last week in Bicol where I had the opportunity to conduct 2 workshops: Personal Leadership Development and Social Media Marketing with Artificial Intelligence. An interesting question often asked is my take on having a “growth mindset”. There are many articles written about it. My perspective on it is greatly influenced by my learnings as an independent Maxwell Leadership Certified Team (formerly John Maxwell Team) executive program leader where I had the opportunity to learn directly from leadership guru John C. Maxwell.