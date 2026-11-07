Xode Blockchain enters new phase of enterprise innovation, strengthens leadership and governance

XODE Blockchain is entering a new phase of organizational development, building on recent technological milestones, strategic industry partnerships, and its strengthened commitment to institutional governance as it advances its position as a Philippine-developed blockchain infrastructure and technology provider.

The latest developments follow the signing of separate memoranda of agreement (MOAs) with I-Remit, Inc. and IOT Technology Incorporated on Oct. 31, 2026, at NUSTAR Resort in Cebu City. These agreements represent an important step in Xode's strategy to bring blockchain technology into practical applications across financial services, agriculture, enterprise operations, and emerging digital industries.

Co-founded by Chairman Gene Son and President Gahum Vincent Garcia, Xode is advancing a technology ecosystem built around its native Layer 1 blockchain network, which is designed to support decentralized applications, verifiable digital transactions, and innovative services for businesses and institutions.

Advancing blockchain from infrastructure to industry

Through its partnership with iRemit, an established Philippine remittance service provider, Xode will explore how blockchain infrastructure can improve cross-border transaction processing, verification, settlement, and reconciliation. The initiative seeks to identify opportunities for greater operational efficiency and potentially more cost-effective international financial services, particularly for overseas Filipinos and their beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Xode's collaboration with IOT Technology Incorporated brings together blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, connected devices, and industrial automation. Potential areas of collaboration include agricultural monitoring, traceable environmental data, logistics, manufacturing, and connected enterprise systems.

These partnerships establish frameworks for further technical and commercial development, with specific applications subject to feasibility studies, implementation planning, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Beyond these collaborations, Xode continues to advance its broader infrastructure ecosystem. Its OMNI initiative is designed to extend blockchain participation to compatible mobile devices that operate as light nodes, expanding opportunities for distributed network participation. The company has also introduced Xode Sentinel, an accountability framework designed to create cryptographically verifiable records of automated decisions.

These developments reflect Xode's wider technology direction: building infrastructure that supports digital trust, operational transparency, and accountability as businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and automated systems.

The company's growing international engagement was also reflected in the October 31 ceremony, which was attended by Lee Han Young, president of the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association (KBEPA). His participation highlighted opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between Philippine and international blockchain communities.

Strengthening institutional governance and leadership

Alongside these technological and commercial advancements, Xode is reinforcing its organizational structure, governance framework, and institutional accountability to support its expanding ecosystem.

As the organization advances its partnerships, development initiatives, and industry engagements, clearly defined governance authority and responsible representation are essential to maintaining confidence among partners, developers, stakeholders, and the wider blockchain community.

In accordance with the Xode Blockchain Governance Committee resolution approved on September 20, 2026, the organization formally recognizes the following members of its Governance Committee:

Gahum Vincent Garcia, Wei Rak Son, Kwan Ho Kim, Taihong Lee, Sangku Youn, Yongjun Roh, Sangyoung Park, Mira Jang, Goungran Yun, and Alexander Morozov.

The Governance Committee is chaired by Wei Rak Son, and its members exercise their respective governance powers in accordance with applicable organizational rules, resolutions, and established procedures.

These ten individuals constitute the recognized Governance Committee membership under the September 20 resolution. Authority to exercise Governance Committee membership rights and participate in official committee decisions rests exclusively with its duly recognized members, acting within their prescribed authority.

Governance clarification

As part of this governance clarification, XODE Foundation announces that, effective September 20, 2026, BlackStone Venture Co., Ltd., represented by Yoonhee Park, is no longer a member of XODE Blockchain Governance.

Accordingly, neither BlackStone Venture Co., Ltd. nor Yoonhee Park is authorized by XODE Foundation to represent the Foundation or XODE Blockchain Governance or to make statements, commitments, agreements, or transactions on their behalf, including commitments involving XODE network assets or tokens.

XODE Foundation further states that any representation, commitment, or agreement made by these parties after September 20, 2026, without proper authorization is not recognized by the Foundation and is not binding upon it.

For the protection of its stakeholders and ecosystem participants, Xode emphasizes that official governance-related representations, authorizations, and transactions involving XODE Blockchain, XODE DAO, and XODE Foundation must proceed exclusively through the appropriate governing bodies and duly authorized representatives, in accordance with applicable governance instruments and formal delegations.

Parties seeking to verify governance membership, institutional affiliation, or authority to act on behalf of Xode are encouraged to contact the organization through its official website, www.xode.net, or designated correspondence channels.

These measures form part of Xode's continuing commitment to transparency, governance integrity, organizational continuity, and responsible stewardship of its technology ecosystem.

Building a stronger Philippine technology ecosystem

For Xode, the next chapter extends beyond blockchain development alone. The organization is positioning its infrastructure and technical capabilities to address the requirements of an increasingly interconnected economy, where financial technologies, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital verification are converging.

With its growing portfolio of industry relationships and continued development of blockchain infrastructure, Xode aims to create new opportunities for Philippine developers, enterprises, and technology partners to participate in emerging digital markets.

As the company moves forward, its priorities remain centered on technological advancement, practical industry applications, stronger institutional governance, and long-term ecosystem development.

Together, these initiatives reinforce Xode's ambition to become a significant contributor to the next generation of trusted digital infrastructure—demonstrating how Philippine-developed technology can compete, collaborate, and create value in a rapidly evolving global economy. (PR)