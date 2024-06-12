XODE Blockchain hits gold on PH Independence Day

XODE Blockchain announced on Independence Day, June 12, that it has earned the Gold KYC Badge from CertiK, the leading security-focused ranking platform for blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.

Founded in 2018 by professors from Columbia and Yale universities, CertiK has established itself as a pioneer in blockchain security. The platform utilizes state-of-the-art Formal Verification and AI technology to analyze and monitor the security of blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3 applications.

On May 29, 2024, XODE engaged the expert services of CertiK, enrolling in the CertiK KYC Badge program to enhance its security and transparency measures. Achieving the Gold KYC Badge signifies that XODE has met and surpassed rigorous identity verification and security protocol standards, reinforcing its position as a trusted and reliable blockchain platform.

CertiK's pioneering work in blockchain security involves utilizing advanced technologies to ensure the safety and reliability of blockchain platforms. CertiK helps blockchain projects like XODE mitigate risks and enhance trust among users and investors by conducting thorough audits and continuous monitoring.

The Gold KYC Badge is expected to bolster confidence among investors, developers, and users, paving the way for broader adoption and integration of the XODE Blockchain. This recognition also highlights the potential for blockchain technology to drive economic growth and innovation in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu, which is rapidly becoming a hub for technological development.

XODE Blockchain is designed to empower the Filipino tech landscape by offering a robust, scalable, secure, and cost-efficient platform integrated with the Polkadot ecosystem. Its features include interoperability, scalability, shared security, immutability, and a trustless environment. (Caesar Ditan)