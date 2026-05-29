Businesses grow more pessimistic in April

Summary:

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported overall business confidence fell to negative 35.8 percent in April from negative 24.3 percent in March due to Middle East conflict, high oil prices, and inflation.

Rising operating costs, weak demand, high interest rates, and tighter credit access caused industrial and construction capacity utilization to drop to 69.9 percent from 73.1 percent.

Although expansion plans slowed significantly due to geopolitical uncertainty, firms grew more optimistic about the future, expecting the three-month-ahead confidence index to improve to negative 7.5 percent.

BUSINESSES turned more pessimistic in April as concerns over the Middle East conflict, elevated oil prices and rising inflation weighed on operations, based on a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) survey released Friday, May 29, 2026.

The BSP’s Business Expectations Survey showed the overall business confidence index (CI) fell to negative 35.8 percent in April from negative 24.3 percent in March, indicating that more firms held a pessimistic view of current business conditions.

The volume of business activity index also declined to negative 15.3 percent from positive 2.2 percent, while the volume of total orders booked index dropped to negative 15.6 percent from negative 2.7 percent.

Rising costs

Firms said the conflict in the Middle East kept global oil prices elevated, raising operating costs and adding pressure on businesses already dealing with weak demand and high interest rates.

Companies also raised concerns that faster inflation could weaken consumers’ spending power and affect demand for goods and services.

The financial condition index fell to negative 35.5 percent from negative 24.9 percent, while the credit access index declined to negative 9.9 percent from negative 7.1 percent, indicating tighter access to financing.

Among industrial and construction firms, capacity utilization slipped to 69.9 percent in April from 73.1 percent in March, showing that more firms operated below half of their production capacity.

Slower expansion plans

Businesses identified stiff competition, weak demand, high borrowing costs and elevated oil prices as major challenges affecting operations.

Despite the weaker April outlook, firms were more optimistic about the coming months.

The three-month-ahead confidence index improved to negative 7.5 percent from negative 17.3 percent, while the 12-month-ahead confidence index rose to 19.5 percent from 11.7 percent.

Respondents said the opening of the school year is expected to increase demand for loans, financing products, clothing and other consumer goods over the next three months.

Outlook improves

Over the next 12 months, businesses expect stronger demand for business process outsourcing, construction and transportation services.

Firms also anticipate higher sales, better economic conditions and a possible easing of geopolitical tensions.

Hiring prospects improved, with the three-month-ahead employment outlook index turning positive at 6.1 percent from negative 0.1 percent in March. The 12-month-ahead employment outlook index also remained positive at 9.5 percent.

Inflation concerns persist

Fewer industrial firms, however, said they plan to expand operations.

Only 14 percent of firms said they intend to expand within the next three months, down from 28.8 percent previously. For the next 12 months, the share dropped to 19 percent from 30.7 percent.

Many firms cited uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict as a reason for postponing expansion plans.

The survey also showed businesses expect inflation to remain above the BSP’s target range of two to four percent. Firms projected inflation at 4.2 percent for April and the next 12 months, and 4.4 percent in the next three months.

Companies also expect the peso to stay weak against the US dollar in the near term before improving over the longer term. Respondents projected the exchange rate at P59.90 per dollar in April, P60.14 in three months and P60.11 in the next 12 months.

The survey covered 507 firms nationwide from April 7 to 30 and recorded a response rate of 49.9 percent. / KOC