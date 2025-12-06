Businesses reminded: Don’t skip the permits

THE Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) reminded business owners in Mandaue City to strictly comply with required permits and safety guidelines as the Christmas season approaches, a period when events, parties and extended commercial activities are expected to increase.

August Lizer Malate, head of the BPLO, emphasized that establishments, especially bars, entertainment hubs and recreational businesses, must secure special permits if they plan to hold events beyond their regular operational areas.

“We know the Christmas season is coming, and many business owners are preparing for events, especially bars and recreational places. We are asking them to get the necessary permits if they will conduct special activities outside their regular area,” Malate said, noting that the safety and security of customers must be a priority at all times.

He added that maintaining order during the holiday season requires cooperation from business operators.

“We just want to make sure that they maintain safety for their clients and customers,” he said.

Malate also mentioned the possibility of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano forming a monitoring team to oversee holiday-related commercial activities, including crowd-heavy areas and businesses suspected of operating without proper authority.

These operations, he said, may include joint inspections and surveillance, especially since the sale and use of fireworks tend to rise during Christmas.

However, the BPLO clarified that the monitoring of fireworks businesses falls primarily under the jurisdiction of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO).

Still, Malate warned that any violations committed by establishments will be dealt with accordingly.

“Anything they do that concerns the public must be handled with order. We want them to maintain peace and discipline to avoid problems,” he said.

“We are very strict when it comes to violations that affect public safety, public health, or public policy.”

Malate explained that only businesses operating beyond their usual premises or those planning activities outside their designated spaces are required to obtain special permits.

Establishments operating strictly inside their own grounds will not be required to secure additional documentation.

He also acknowledged that some business owners may seek to extend operational hours during the Christmas shopping rush.

While extended hours could be beneficial to consumers and commercial circulation, Malate said guidelines regarding this are still under review.

“Many people will be shopping for Christmas and longer hours would help avoid heavy crowding and traffic, especially for those catching late-night sales or rushing for purchases,” he said.

As the City braces for a busy holiday period, Malate assured that the BPLO will continue implementing strict measures to ensure safe and orderly operations across the city.

He urged business owners to remain responsible and compliant, as the holiday season is expected to bring increased crowd movement, events, and sales-driven activities. / ABC