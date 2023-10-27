Businesses seek ‘staggered’ implementation of property tax increase

BUSINESSMEN and other stakeholders have requested staggered real property tax (RPT) collection in Cebu City once the tax code is updated.

Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the Committee on Budget and Finance, said in an interview on Sugboanon Channel, managed by Cebu City Hall, that most stakeholders have expressed a preference for a gradual implementation of the tax code revision.

Wenceslao mentioned one specific suggestion: 50 percent of the tax impact would be implemented in the first year, 75 percent in the second year, and the full 100 percent tax impact in the third year.

But he added that they still need to review, consult, and deliberate on this matter with the executive department.

"In the public hearing, they did not raise objections regarding the Fair Market Value (FMV) as they found it acceptable. Their primary concern, especially among property owners with valuable properties, is whether the tax increase can be phased," he said.

"We need to hold a joint meeting between the executive and legislative branches to reach a consensus," he added.

The City Council has scheduled another special committee public forum after the holiday, following two public hearings on the revised RPT held on October 13 and 19.

The proposed revision of Cebu City's RPT Code is expected to lead to a substantial increase in the market value of properties in prime locations within the city, with values rising from 200 to 3,200 percent. This change will enable the city to generate higher tax revenues.

The City had previously reported significant revenue losses due to an outdated tax code, which should have been updated 18 years ago. The increased tax revenues are expected to support the City's priority programs, including the construction of medium-rise buildings for the homeless and addressing flood-related problems.

Asked whether the current and proposed revenue sources, including the revised real property tax model, could meet Mayor Rama's proposed budget of P100 billion for 2024, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a previous phone interview, did not provide a direct answer but stated that "it (the P100 billion) is just a proposal."

But former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has already expressed that raising taxes to meet Cebu City's proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 is "an insult" to the people. (WBS)