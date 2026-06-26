Businesses told to play music legally

BUSINESSES that play copyrighted music in their establishments should secure the appropriate public performance license, as doing so not only ensures compliance with intellectual property laws but also supports the creators whose works help enhance customer experience and drive sales.

Atty. Mark Thursday Alciso, legal counsel of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Inc. (Filscap), said the public playing of copyrighted music — including in restaurants, hotels, retail stores, malls, bars, gyms and other commercial establishments — requires authorization from copyright owners under the Intellectual Property Code.

Rather than negotiating with individual composers and publishers, businesses can obtain a blanket license from Filscap, the country’s only government-accredited collective management organization authorized to license the public performance of copyrighted music.

“Businesses can legally play more than 40 million local and international songs through a single license,” Alciso said, explaining that Filscap represents about 1,900 Filipino music creators and has reciprocal agreements with around 50 foreign copyright societies.

He said the collective licensing system benefits both copyright owners and businesses.

“It is practically impossible for music users to identify, locate and negotiate separately with every composer and publisher whose songs they want to play,” Alciso said. Likewise, he said, it would be equally difficult for songwriters to monitor every establishment using their music.

License fees

Under the blanket licensing system, businesses may publicly play any song in Filscap’s repertoire throughout the license period without seeking separate permission for each copyrighted work.

Alciso said licensing fees are based on internationally accepted standards, taking into account factors such as floor area, seating capacity and business type.

For example, a retail store in Cebu with a selling area of 51 to 100 square meters pays an annual license fee of P5,370, equivalent to about P15 a day. A restaurant of similar size pays P10,634 annually for recorded music, or roughly P29 a day. Members of partner business organizations may also qualify for discounted rates.

He said many business owners initially assume licensing costs are expensive, but change their perspective after seeing the actual rates and the value music brings to their establishments.

“Music helps attract customers, influences purchasing behavior and enhances the customer experience,” Alciso said. “Given that value, the cost of a license should not be an issue.”

Impact of music

on business growth

Industry players echoed the importance of music as a business tool.

Singer-songwriter and Filscap trustee Jim Paredes said music creates emotional connections that influence how customers perceive a business, while Bai Hotel assistant director of marketing and communications Carlo Rivera described music as an “invisible amenity” that shapes guest experiences, encourages longer stays and increases spending.

Rivera said guests today are paying for experiences rather than simply products or accommodations, making music an important part of a company’s branding strategy.

Hotels, he said, carefully curate playlists for different spaces to create the desired atmosphere and strengthen customer loyalty.

“Music is more than entertainment,” Rivera said. “It shapes brand identity, creates ambiance, enhances customer satisfaction and strengthens emotional connections.” / KOC