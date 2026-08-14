Businesses turn strategic on power

BUSINESSES are increasingly viewing electricity not simply as a recurring expense but as a variable that can influence operational performance, prompting companies with distributed operations to take a more strategic approach to power management.

Corenergy said the shift is reflected in its latest partnership with Borromeo Motoring Group, which selected the retail electricity supplier to manage power requirements across 20 dealership and automotive facilities in Luzon with a combined contracted capacity of about 1.22 megawatts.

The sites are expected to complete their transition by September under the Department of Energy’s Retail Aggregation Program, marking the first phase of Borromeo Motoring’s broader effort to improve energy management across its dealership network.

For automotive dealerships, electricity supports more than showroom operations. Power is critical to service centers, diagnostic equipment, parts storage, administrative offices and other customer-facing facilities, making energy costs an important component of day-to-day operations.

Borromeo Motoring Group director Andre Borromeo said energy management is becoming increasingly important as the company expands its dealership network.

“At Borromeo Motoring Group, we continuously look for opportunities to improve efficiency across our operations,” Borromeo said. “As our dealership network grows, energy management becomes increasingly important in supporting day-to-day operations and delivering a consistent customer service experience.”

Strategic approach

He said the partnership with Corenergy would allow the group to take a more strategic approach to managing a key operating cost while

maintaining its focus on customers and business growth.

Borromeo Motoring operates dealerships representing automotive and motorcycle brands including Ford, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, Hyundai and Yamaha.

Corenergy vice president and head of operations Marko Sarmiento said dealerships have evolved into complex operating environments where sales, vehicle servicing, parts distribution and customer experience are integrated under one roof.

“As these operations become increasingly sophisticated, energy management plays a more important role in driving efficiency and business performance,” Sarmiento said.

Corenergy said its “Power of Choice” approach enables businesses with growing and distributed operations to take a more active role in managing energy use and aligning power decisions with their broader business requirements. / KOC