Businessman nabbed for ‘bribing’ police

AUTHORITIES arrested a 41-year-old businessman and his associate in Santander, Cebu, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, for allegedly attempting to bribe police with P1 million, a Toyota Fortuner SUV, and three high-end iPhones to release a seized shipment of smuggled cigarettes.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the bribery attempt followed the seizure of P20 million worth of contraband cigarettes at a checkpoint in Santander town on Saturday night,

Jan. 10.

Maranan said the suspects face corruption charges after operatives from the Regional Special Project Unit 7 launched an entrapment operation at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, arresting the duo as they handed over the money.

“The successful interception of this illicit cigarette shipment and the arrest of individuals attempting to bribe our personnel demonstrate PRO7’s unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect public resources, and maintain integrity within our ranks,” said Maranan.

The suspects face charges for violation of Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code, Republic Act 3019 (the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), and Presidential Decree 46.

The seized items involved 200 cases of “Oris” brand cigarettes found inside a closed van.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue confirmed the brand is not registered for legal sale in the Philippines. The van’s driver and helper are also in police custody and face separate charges. / AYB