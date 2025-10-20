Businessman wounded in Minglanilla shooting

A BUSINESSMAN was shot by riding-in-tandem gunmen past 8 p.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the new market in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The victim initially did not speak to investigators while at Minglanilla District Hospital, having sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the neck from an undetermined caliber firearm.

He was later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Police investigation revealed that before the shooting, two men riding a motorcycle were seen by witnesses loitering near the victim’s store, a roasted chicken stall in the market.

As the victim sat outside the store, the assailants suddenly approached on a motorcycle. One of them dismounted and immediately fired at the victim.

The men quickly fled toward Talisay City. However, along the national highway in Barangay Linao-Lipata, they were involved in two road accidents. First, they collided with a vehicle, then hit and ran over a pedestrian. Despite these incidents, the assailants continued driving toward Maghaway, Talisay City.

A manhunt operation is ongoing by the Minglanilla Police Station for the two men. Investigators recovered a .45 caliber empty shell at the crime scene, which will undergo ballistic examination at PNP Forensic Unit 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, head of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, said the victim is now in stable condition.

At the time of reporting, Macatangay could not confirm the assailants’ motive. She said authorities are waiting for the victim to fully recover so he can provide a statement.

The Minglanilla Police Station is coordinating with the Talisay City Police Station to identify the men, who may be hiding in one of the city’s barangays.

Macatangay also urged witnesses to the hit-and-run incident to come forward to help gather evidence and identify the riding-in-tandem gunmen responsible for the crime. (AYB)