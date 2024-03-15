Butcher shot dead in Talisay City

A 45-year-old butcher was shot and killed while having a bath.

The incident took place in Purok Aliños, Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu, at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The victim was identified as William Abadiano, married, while 30-year-old Warren Sabanal, 30, a resident of the same address, was named as the suspect.

A witness, who is also a neighbor of the victim, has said that the suspect approached the victim, shot him multiple times and then ran away in the direction of Sitio Mananga 2.

SunStar Cebu also learned from Talisay police under Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua that the victim's sister heard four gunshots and upon tracking them down, discovered her brother lying in a pool of blood.

They then brought the victim to Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, where he passed away an hour later.

The police are still conducting an investigation to determine to motive of the incident. (DVG, TPT)