Butuanon riprap collapses

A SECTION of a riprap along the Butuanon River in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, collapsed on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, raising concerns about public safety and prompting calls for swift intervention from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The damaged portion, which covers around 15 square meters, is part of an ongoing 6,900-linear-meter flood control project by the DPWH and funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

With a budget allocation of P127 million, the project aims to mitigate flooding in the area and is scheduled for completion by the end of November, District Engineer Gumer Castillo of the DPWH Cebu Sixth Engineering Office told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Castillo said the cracks had been observed in the riprap in the past few months before the collapse; however, repair work was delayed due to persistent rains, which made operating heavy equipment unsafe.

“We had already identified the cracks and planned to conduct repairs once the weather conditions improved. Unfortunately, the damage occurred before we could act,” Castillo said in Cebuano.

“Additionally, the work did not meet our standards, which contributed to the failure,” Castillo added.

The official urged the public to remain patient, saying they will start their work on Thursday, Oct.31.

He identified ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. as the project’s contractor.

In a statement Wednesday, Dizon said she wants the DPWH to conduct an investigation.

She said that her office had reached out to the DPWH for a full report on the collapse, as well as a timeline for repairs and measures to prevent future incidents.

Despite the setback, Dizon highlighted the progress of her flood-control initiatives.

“Several portions of the communities and barangays along the Butuanon River are now safer thanks to these flood control efforts. However, our mission is not yet complete due to the river’s extensive length,” she said in Cebuano.

The flood-control project, which began about three years ago, is part of a multi-year initiative aimed at addressing Mandaue City’s chronic flooding problems. / CAV