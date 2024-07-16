Butuanon River overflow sparks gabion dam push

MANDAUE City Mayor Jonas Cortes proposed the construction of gabion dams after portions of three barangays were inundated due to the Butuanon River overflowing on Monday afternoon, July 15, 2024.

Cortes said in a press conference Tuesday, July 16 that mini gabion dams effectively slow down the flow of floodwater from the river, which starts in the mountains of Cebu City.

In 2017, ex-officio City Councilor Ernie Manatad pushed for the construction of gabion dams. But it did not push through.

While acknowledging the value of early warning systems, Cortes stressed that gabion dams provide a more reliable method of flood control by regulating water flow.

The timeline for the implementation of this project and the specific locations for constructing these gabion dams are still under discussion.

The urgency of this proposal was caused by the severe flooding that occurred around 3 p.m. Monday.

Despite no rainfall in Mandaue City, heavy rains in the mountainous part of Cebu City caused the Butuanon River to overflow, affecting portions of Barangays Umapad, Paknaan, and Ibabao-Estancia.

The flooding was particularly severe in Umapad, where more than 190 families in Purok Tambis were trapped in their homes.

Rescue operations were initiated, with authorities using lifesavers, rescue boats, and other equipment to assist 671 individuals or 192 families. The families were later brought to Umapad Elementary School, which opened its 15 classrooms to accommodate the evacuees, who received essential disaster kits.

Disaster personnel also evacuated 37 families from Ibabao-Estancia. No one was evacuated from Paknaan.

The flooding also rendered several streets impassable, affecting significant portions of UN Ave., and SB Cabahug St.

The traffic also spread as far as Barangay Centro and Barangay Basak.

While officials have yet to assess the extent of the damage, no injuries or casualties were reported in the three barangays.

The floodwaters receded after five hours Tuesday.

The last time the Butuanon River overflowed was on Sept. 9, 2022. / CAV