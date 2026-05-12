Buy-bust nets DSWD 7 driver, over P3M worth of illegal drugs

POLICE arrested a job order employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 who allegedly acted as a drug courier and stash keeper during a buy-bust operation in Mandaue City on Monday night, May 11, 2026.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Midal,” 48, a driver and resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, was arrested along Mantawe Drive Ext. in Barangay Subangdaku at 6:18 p.m.

Police seized seven packs of suspected shabu weighing about 500 grams and valued at P3.4 million from the suspect.

High-value suspect

The operation was carried out by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit, Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Capt. Noel Lungob led the CIU team under the supervision of Lt. Col. Mark Gifter Sucalit.

MCPO Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was targeted after police received information linking him to the distribution of illegal drugs in Mandaue City and nearby areas.

Weeks of surveillance

Midal was placed under surveillance for about three weeks before the operation because he was allegedly careful in his movements and difficult to apprehend.

Acosta said investigators later found out that the suspect had allegedly been selling illegal drugs in Mandaue City and neighboring cities.

He said Midal was classified as a regional-level high-value suspect because of the volume of illegal drugs allegedly in his possession and the extent of his supposed distribution activities.

Police said the suspect’s work in a government agency remains under verification, although initial information identified him as a job order driver of DSWD 7.

Jail link probed

Based on the CIU’s background investigation, police alleged that Midal started acting as a drug stash keeper in January and later delivered supplies to buyers in Mandaue City and Cebu City.

Police said the supply was allegedly owned by a person deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Cebu City Jail, identified as “Jomel.” Investigators said Jomel allegedly instructed Midal through phone calls on where to deliver the shabu.

Payments were allegedly made through an e-wallet account after buyers sent screenshots to confirm their transactions, police said.

Investigators said Midal allegedly received a P5,000 commission for every successful disposal of the drug supply.

Supply network

Police monitoring showed that Midal could allegedly dispose of more than one kilo of shabu a week, depending on demand from buyers further down the distribution chain.

Authorities said the seizure of half a kilo of suspected shabu would affect the illegal drug supply in Metro Cebu, although they are still validating additional information with the PDEA.

Police also said Midal had allegedly disclosed names of other individuals who may be targeted in follow-up operations.

The suspect was informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights in a language known to him before he was taken into custody.

Midal will be charged for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 5 covers the sale of dangerous drugs, while Section 11 covers possession of dangerous drugs. / ABC, AYB