Buy-bust yields almost P14 million shabu in Barangay Kalunasan

ALMOST P14 million worth of white crystalline powder believed to be shabu were confiscated by the operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) during a buy-bust in Sitio Dubusteha, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

During the anti-illegal drug operation, the 31-year-old suspect, only known as Argie, of Unit 3, Barangay Kalunasan, yielded 2.050 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P13,940,000.

According to the authorities, they monitored the suspect for three weeks before they conducted the operation.

It is said that Argie could dispose of a kilogram of illegal drugs every week in his areas of distribution in Cebu City. (AYB, TPT)

