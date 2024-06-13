Buyco, Alqueza end title drought in Sugbu doubles

FORMER national team standouts GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza finally nailed a title after a long hiatus, winning the Sugbuanon Bowlers United doubles event on June 9, 2024 at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Buyco, who represented the country in the Under 22 World Youth Championships in 2022, and Alqueza scored 1,706 in four games, highlighted by a 466 in Round 2 and 420 in Round 4 to win the title.

Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao got second place, just 30 behind the winners. Tapaya and Jumapao were only behind by seven in the first two games after scoring 428 and 442 but faltered with a 386 in the third before closing out with 420 for their 1,676.

On the other hand, Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno got third place with 1,502, while Dory and Orly Enoveso got fourth place with 1,497.

The rest of the top 10 teams are Egay Alqueza and Aui Padawan (1,453), Tessie and Dodong Dante (1,447), Vivian Padawan and Rene Ceniza (1445), Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,443), Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (1,441) and Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan (1,440). / ML