Buyco grabs weekly title

FORMER Philippine Youth Team standout GJ Buyco marked his return from an international stint with a dominant performance, winning the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Sunday Shootout on Aug. 24, 2025, at the SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

Buyco, fresh off a tournament in Thailand, rolled a game-high 234 in the final shootout to secure the Bowler of the Week honor, outclassing Reynaldo “Dodong” Dante, who tallied 208, and Tessie Dante, who finished with 194.

This marks the second weekly crown for Buyco this year. He also previously won the weeklies last March 16.

The three finalists advanced to the title round after topping their respective divisions in the elimination phase.

Buyco ruled Division A with an 820 four-game aggregate, edging Arthur Tapaya (805) and Michael John “MJ” Villa (805).

In Division B, Dodong Dante led the pack with 821 total pinfalls, followed by Mel Fines (751) and Dory Enoveso (746).

Division C was originally topped by Bebie Mauro (670), but due to unavoidable circumstances, Mauro could not play in the final shootout. First runner-up Tessie Dante (658) stepped in to represent the division.

Other notable finishers included Rene Ceniza (790) and Edgar Marshall “Egay” Alqueza (784) in Division A; Jay Phillimore (701) and Lemuel Paquibut (691) in Division B; and Sam Maquiling (657), Steph Maquiling (656), and Janrex Yano (656) in Division C.

The SugBU bowlers will return to action on Aug. 31 for the Bowler of the Month competition for August. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS