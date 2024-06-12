BYC performs preview of upcoming ‘Beauty and the Beast’ production

STUDENTS from Broadway Youth Cebu (BYC) performed a preview of their upcoming production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” marking the end of their 2024 Summer Musical Theater Workshop on June 8, 2024, at the Seaview Wing Atrium in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Children ranging from ages eight to 18 showcased their talent to a bustling crowd, performing hits from the beloved Disney musicals “Be Our Guest,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Gaston,” while the production team dedicated themselves to operations behind the scenes. The company will promptly start their auditioning phase to determine the final roles for the musical, which is set to run on Aug. 2 to 4, 2024, at the Henry Sy Sr. Auditorium, Sacred Heart School - Hijas de Jesus, Don Jose Avila St., Cebu City.

Being in operation since 2018 and having already performed acclaimed musicals such as “Les Miserables” and “Miss Saigon,” BYC company manager Clariza Sevilla said that the current batch of students is the most they have had, totalling 72.

Nod of approval

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” was first in mind for their production, said music director Fitzgerald Galenzoga. The musical was originally unavailable, but the students enrolled in their summer program wrote a letter to Disney and Music Theater International, their licensing agency, to plead for approval. Fortunately for BYC, Disney responded warmly, granting them approval to produce their own adaptation of the beloved musical.

Sharing a few reasons why “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” was chosen for adaptation, Galenzoga said that it was because it was “marketable, familiar to the audience, close to people’s hearts — a classic,” referring to the audience far beyond the community interested in musical theater.