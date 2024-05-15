BYD Cebu reinvigorates electric vehicle mobility in Visayas, inaugurates new full-service dealership in Metro Cebu

The new facility will soon become an ACMobility charging location with AC and DC charging points for BYD and other electric vehicle owners to charge their EVs while in the city.

“BYD’s rapid expansion in the country provides more Filipinos with access to its technologically superior, efficient, and ultra-safe lineup of battery electric vehicles,” shared Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.

“As we take this innovative technology to more regions, it is the hardworking individuals in our dealerships who answer our customers’ questions, attend to their needs, and, more importantly, support and reinforce the BYD EV ownership experience. We welcome Edward Vincent Onglatco and Global Star Motors Corporation to our fast-expanding network of BYD electric vehicle dealerships nationwide,” added Zobel.

Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of automotive retail and distribution at ACMobility, likewise expressed his excitement about BYD Cebu’s inauguration. “The adoption of electric vehicles in the Visayas region begins with the inauguration of BYD Cebu,” shared Zara.

“The rapidly growing BYD dealership network in the country reflects the public’s growing demand for the new age of sustainable mobility. BYD Cebu is our fourth active dealership, and by the end of the year, we will have 20 BYD dealerships in key cities nationwide. We continue to make the democratization of electric vehicles possible by making BYD electric vehicles readily available to more Filipinos nationwide, along with the supporting infrastructure that makes the experience a seamless transition from traditional internal combustion-engined cars. We are confident BYD Cebu will be a key player in this endeavor,” added Zara.

James Ng, managing director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, likewise applauded the formal opening of BYD Cebu.

“BYD electric vehicles and the technology that make them so desirable in over 70 countries are now here in Cebu,” says Ng. “We have heard a lot about this crucial city in the Visayas and its affinity with mobility, and today, we begin to share with Cebuanos the brand’s promise of delivering a sustainable mobility alternative through electric vehicles. We welcome everyone to visit BYD Cebu and experience the future,” shared Ng.

Edward Vincent Onglatco, president and chief executive officer of Global Star Motors Corporation, highlighted his company’s commitment to delivering quality service to nurture customer confidence and build lasting relationships between customers and the BYD brand in Cebu.

“With the growing urban population and bustling economy, Cebu is the perfect backdrop for BYD’s electric vehicle range, which embodies urban sustainability,” said Onglatco.

“We would like to thank Ayala Corporation, especially ACMobility and BYD Cars Philippines, and of course BYD itself for believing in us. Rest assured, the BYD brand is in safe and very capable hands here in Cebu,” Onglatco added.

Customers may visit the BYD Cebu showroom from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. The service department is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Saturday. For phone inquiries, customers may reach the showroom at (032) 343 3333.

BYD Cars Philippines, through its authorized dealers in Quezon Avenue, Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Cebu, now accepts test drives and reservations. Customers may also inquire through the brand’s official website, www.bydcars.ph, or through the BYD Cars Philippines Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social media accounts. / PR