BYD driving change: Stories from EV owners

Cebuanos now have the opportunity to shape the future and command their destiny. EVs are paving the way for a future where cars transcend mere transportation, becoming intelligent, interconnected devices that enhance our lives in unprecedented ways.

Through firsthand experiences and testimonials, it becomes evident that EVs represent a tangible step towards mitigating the impacts of climate change and fostering a more sustainable world for future generations.

Testimonials

Dr. Henry Cañizares, a proud owner of BYD cars, shares his journey towards green mobility driven by a desire to reduce costs without compromising quality. For Dr. Henry, BYD EVs not only offer a more affordable lifestyle but also seamlessly accommodate his hectic daily travels. He shared his experience during a 90km trip to Tuburan, where the battery retained an impressive 20 to 27 percent life. His testimonial underscores how EVs are well-suited for professionals like doctors, providing reliability and efficiency even in demanding schedules.

Joining Dr. Henry in the electric revolution is his wife, Dr. Jireh Ramos-Cañizares, who highlights the extensive journeys they undertake between hospitals. Despite covering vast distances, the couple finds comfort in their BYD EV, even using it as a resting place during long trips. Additionally, they shared how they’ve reduced their combined monthly petrol expenses from P30,000 to just P4,000-5,000 on electricity bills for their BYD cars.