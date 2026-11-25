CHINESE electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co. Ltd. is exploring opportunities to expand its presence in the Philippines as it seeks to deepen its participation in the country’s growing EV industry.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. met with BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu on Nov. 20, 2026 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2026 meetings to discuss potential expansion plans and ways to strengthen the domestic EV ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, as well as executives from Ayala Corp. and its mobility arm, ACMobility.

Discussions focused on how BYD could build on its existing Philippine operations and contribute to the development of the country’s electric vehicle industry, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a statement.

BYD’s expansion prospects build on its partnership with Ayala Corp. through ACMobility, which has served as its official Philippine distributor since August 2023. The two companies renewed their distribution agreement on a long-term basis in 2026.

From 2023 through August 2026, BYD sold more than 56,000 vehicles in the Philippines and established a network of 81 dealerships nationwide.

Its local operations have also generated more than 3,170 jobs, according to the DTI. / KOC