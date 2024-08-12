BYD launches all- new cutting-edge Sealion 6 DM-i hybrid electric vehicle

Global Star Motors, an indelible force in Cebu’s evolving automotive industry, recently introduced the latest addition to BYD’s lineup of electric vehicles—the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i—on July 27, 2024, at Ayala Center Cebu. The launch was graced by the presence of Slater Young, engineer, local influencer, and BYD Philippines’ new ambassador.

Global Star Motors, aiming to lead in automotive innovation and excellence, has partnered with BYD to bring greener, more energy-efficient vehicles to the Philippines. In April of this year, the company introduced four BYD electric vehicles to the Cebuano market. Celebrating its ninth anniversary and the release of its 101st unit on July 25, 2024, Global Star Motors underscored its dedication to excellence and innovation.

Global Star Motors highlighted its commitment to expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. It is credited with establishing one of the first public charging stations in Cebu and has plans to set up additional stations in Ayala Center Cebu and throughout the city.

The Sealion 6 DM-i

Edward Vincent Onglatco, president and chief executive officer of Global Star Motors, stated, “The Sealion 6 DM-i represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.”

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i features a sleek design and powerful performance, boasting a total driving range of over 1,000 kilometers. Its super hybrid engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency of up to 30 kilometers per liter, outperforming other brands that average 20 to 22 kilometers per liter. The vehicle includes a non-flammable, large-capacity battery that supports high speeds with ultra-low fuel consumption.

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i has a spacious and luxurious interior with a panoramic sunroof and a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen. For safety, the car is equipped with a 360-degree camera system and multiple airbags.

BYD also introduced a revolutionary application for car owners, allowing them to interact with their cars. The application enables users to view vehicle data and control several features of the car, such as the air conditioning and other key functions.

Drive towards a brighter and more sustainable future. Get your very own BYD Sealion 6 DM-i at the BYD showroom in A.S. Fortuna, Banilad, Cebu City.